Celebrate knitting this Saturday with local deals, events and freebies | LIST

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you love to knit, this weekend is for you!

April 30 is "Local Yarn Store Day." Celebrated each year on the last Saturday in April, it was created as a way to drive crafters to yarn stores in their own town.

There are so many ways to celebrate in the 419 this year, from yarn crawls to, yarn "tastings" and even some prizes.

Here's how you can get in on the fun throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Tink and the Frog — Adrian, Michigan

At Adrian's Tink and the Frog, you can find specially-dyed "Local Yarn Store Day" yarn, kits and patterns. You can also get a sneak peek at a future "yarn tasting." Prizes and refreshments will be available for those who stop by, and don't worry: you've got time. The shop has extended hours for the holiday.

Plum Tree Yarn Shop — Milan, Michigan

Snag some discounts on special yarns throughout Plum Tree Shop in Milan. There will be a prize drawing, and of course, treats.

Knit-Picky and Hooked — Monroe, Michigan

Located inside Lake Erie Mercantile, those who stop by Knit-Picky and Hooked can pick up a $20 yarn tasting kit, including new spring and summer yarns with a pattern. Store discounts will be available each hour. Get your fill with food and refreshments!

Chickadee Knit Studio - Perrysburg, Ohio

On Saturday, Chickadee Knit Studio will reveal new yarn coming to the store. Select yarn brand purchases come with a free pattern. Plus early shoppers get a free gift, while supplies last. Chickadee will have extended store hours just for the occasion.

Creatively Altered — Elmore, Ohio

Exclusive kits featuring new designs will be a Creatively Altered for the holiday! Attendees can enjoy a trunk show with a local dyer. Handmade items by local artists will be in store. Plus, you can pick up your own limited edition freebie with your purchase. Tasty treats and beverages will also be available.

Behind the Pines — Pemberville, Ohio

Get yourself some free patterns at Behind the Pines! Those will be available as long as you make a purchase. Extended stores hours will give you even more time to get your shopping done.

