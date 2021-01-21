Local women leaders praising the barriers broken by Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is now the first woman in history to be elected and sworn in as our vice president. Across our area, political leaders praised the step forward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Inauguration Day is a huge milestone for women in America.

She's also the first Black and South Asian-American woman to hold the position.

And while it's inspiring for women across the country to see her breaking barriers, many local leaders are reacting to this historical day.

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was at the inauguration in D.C.

Madam Vice President 🙏 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0dheUDGI8R — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 20, 2021

"With their swearing in, President Biden and Vice President Harris bring anew to the Capital the hopes and dreams of all Americans that our great nation may meet its full promise," said Kaptur. "I look forward to working closely with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to achieve great successes for the people of Ohio and the nation – they deserve nothing less."

Ohio Democratic Representative Lisa Sobecki also released a statement on this historical day: "This is an amazing achievement for all, especially young girls," and "I look forward to what lies ahead for our country."

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says she's proud to live in a country where women can hold high office.

"Though I may not agree with her policy choices...I think that its great to see and I know that its going to continue to provide opportunity and inspire other women" Muryn said.