Local woman starts allergy-friendly food drive for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio

Laura Edgell, who has a child with severe food allergies, noticed that food banks need more variety for those with allergies - so she took matters into her own hands

Food allergies are extremely common and affect people of all ages.

Food Allergy Research and Education estimates about 32 million Americans have food allergies, which is about 5% of adults and 8% of children.

Local woman Laura Edgell has a child with severe food allergies, and she knows how important it is for safe foods to be available. But with food bank and pantry donations, allergy-safe foods can be hard to come by.

So Edgell took matters into her own hands and started an allergy-friendly food drive for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

People from the community have sent donation to her doorstep to make sure everyone in need can get what they need.