Local woman shares her story about donating her liver and kidney over the past 5 years

While Caroline Lippert did not have any major complications from either donation, she did have to lose more than 50 pounds to donate her kidney.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Caroline Lippert has spent the past few weeks recovering from her second living organ donation procedure. Lippert anonymously donated her liver less than a month ago, after feeling a calling to do so over the past five years.

"I chose to be anonymous just because I wanted to do my part and save a life" said Lippert.

Five years ago Lippert first donated a kidney to her mother-in-law. After going through that procedure, and realizing how rewarding the process was, Lippert began looking into donating again, this time anonymously.

"I know it seems silly that you would think knowing where you organs going to is an easier process. but I think it's a little bit more, you take the responsibility of your organ," she said.

Both of Caroline's donation procedures happened in Ohio, the first at UTMC and second at the Cleveland Clinic. Everything was covered financially.

While Lippert did not have any major complications from either donation, she did have to initially lose more than 50 pounds to donate her kidney. She's been able to keep the weight off over the past five years and says the donating process forced her to get healthy, and stay healthy.

"I had to drop 50 pounds to even be in an okay range to give a kidney, so I did that! And I always tell my mother in law, 'you needing a kidney saved my life'! Me saving your life saved mine" said Lippert.