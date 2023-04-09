UAW members participate in Labor Day parade with potential strike looming

Green says workers are not being taken care of. Even more so that when unions fight and bargain for good contracts it doesn't just help its members.



“When our contracts are good and we get gains, all workers get gains, whether you're in a union or not,” he said.



Stellantis is one of the Big 3 and usually, it offers up a float to be in the parade. This year, Stellantis denied it.



“They said something about having to reserve it a couple of weeks in advance and they dropped it on us last minute. We've never had to do that. We've always had, you know, the opportunity to use it whenever we need and they know that we bring it down here every single year, so,” Michael Sawaya, chairperson at Toledo Jeep, said.



Sawaya says he doesn't find it a coincidence that during the time of contract negations and a looming strike, the float is unavailable.



“It's a way to maybe kill the morale but it's not. As you can see we're all still here and we're going to march as we always do,” Sawaya said.