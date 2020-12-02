A few Northwest Ohio towns are turning to HGTV to help breathe new life into their communities!

Port Clinton, Paulding and Antwerp have submitted entries as potential locations for the upcoming HGTV show "Home Town Takeover."

Check out Antwerp's submission

They're among nearly 20 Ohio towns competing in the nationwide contest.

Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV's popular series "Home Town" will host the six-episode series. Once a finalist is chosen, they will rehab the small town (with a population 40,000 or less), including homes, businesses, and public spaces.

HGTV is looking specifically for towns that have houses with great architecture and a main street that could use some revitalization.

"Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we've always wanted to try," said Ben.

Calling it their "most impressive and massive renovation ever", HGTV's goal with Home Town Takeover is to transform and revitalize small town America.

"This is a big one," said Erin. "HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we're so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done."

The show will air on HGTV in 2021.