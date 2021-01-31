Sylvania teenager turns her passion into business

At just 17, Breyana Kemp is the owner of Bresie's Creations; a custom shoes and clothing design business.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It's not every day that a teenager starts a business, let alone during a pandemic.

But one Southview High School senior has turned her passion into a side hustle.

"I have my own business at a young age and a lot of people don't have that at this age. So it feels good to be an entrepreneur,r" Breyana Kemp said.

At just 17, Kemp is the owner of Bresie's Creations; a custom shoes and clothing design business.

It all stemmed from her love of art and her needing to keep busy during the pandemic.

"I was bored and didn't have anything to do. One of my friends asked me to paint their shoes and I said yeah. Then I posted it [on social media] and my mom posted it, then it just took off from there," she said.

Breyana says she had no idea this would have turned into a way to make money.

Her mom, on the other hand, did. She says Breyana has always been creative and was happy to make part of their basement her daughter's workspace.

Breyana now spends her free time doing around two orders a week, but it all depends on what design someone asks for.

"It depends how much detail is on there. If there's not much detail it only takes me like one or two days. But, if it's a lot of detail, I tell them it will take like a week," the small business owner said.

Like any teenager, her storefront is social media. She says she's gotten more exposure and her orders aren't just from friends and family anymore.

"There's a couple of people right now that are waiting for shoes to come in. I have no idea who they are but I'm still going to do their shoes," Kemp said.

She plans to attend an art college after graduating and, of course, to continue to do custom orders.

You can find Breyana and her work on Facebook and Instagram.