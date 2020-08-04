HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A local T-shirt company is helping to raise money for American Red Cross during coronavirus.

Bow Wow Graphics, based in Willard, Ohio, is teaming up with an artist named Bonnie Bowen to print these awesome shirts!

Bonnie's design has been circulating on Dr. Amy Acton's page on Facebook.

The t-shirt shows supports for our doctors, nurses and first responders on the frontline and uses the hashtag #InThisTogether.

Each shirt is $15, and $5 from every sale goes directly to the Red Cross.

