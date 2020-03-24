MAUMEE, Ohio — Get your laptops, notebooks and pencils ready, because your kids may be learning from home a little longer.

School officials are considering having students out of classrooms for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus.

"I think we're looking at a much longer road here than what we first imagined," said Washington Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

Area superintendents are now preparing for the very real possibility of remote schooling lasting longer than what Governor DeWine had set out.

Currently, both Maumee City Schools and Washington Local Schools have scheduled school work until spring break.

"We just said we're not going to be back until after our spring break, and I honestly, I'm not sure we're going to be back after then either," said Anstadt.

"I, at this point, really am not optimistic about returning, even following our spring break to be candid," said Maumee City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Todd Cramer.

Both superintendents say they would love to have their kids back, but the safety of the kids and community are more important than being back in a classroom setting.

According to Cramer, Maumee City Schools prepared for a break of at least six weeks when they were informed of schools moving remotely.

"We're just keeping an eye out on all those nation, as well as international trends to really guide our planning process," he said.

The superintendents believe sometime in May is looking more realistic, if they were to return to school at all.

Anstadt said WLS seniors don't have to worry either, they will still have a memorable final year and she'll make sure of it.

"We will have graduation. I don't know when it will be, but our seniors will walk across a stage, a field, something with their caps and gowns. We will celebrate that great milestone for our seniors, I just don't know quite when yet," she said.

These decisions are not set in stone, rather preparations for remote learning to be extended. Both say if there are any changes, the district will notify their families.

RELATED: Whitmer H.S. teacher sings about his time away from students, classroom

RELATED: BGSU to begin online learning amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Local printing company makes pandemic t-shirt for high school seniors

RELATED: Toledo teacher makes trip to Washington a virtual reality