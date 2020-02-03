OHIO, USA — Study abroad programs in certain countries are being suspended, including both the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.

Representatives from the University of Toledo told WTOL 11 they had five students studying abroad in Italy this semester. One of those students was set to return home on Monday. The others are set to board flights back to the United States as soon as possible

Both the UT and BGSU have study abroad programs in Italy and other countries like South Korea, which are on the watch list. Once the CDC made the decision to put Italy on the list for coronavirus watch, officials at the UT immediately made arrangements to bring students home. The guidelines for traveling to different countries affected by this virus are rated on a scale of 1 to 3 based off severity:

Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions

Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions

Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel

Once a country is added to that level three list, it's recommended not to travel to that country.

The students at UT who have to leave Italy will be able to finish their study abroad program online. Students set to go this summer will only be allowed to travel if that level three advisory is lifted.

