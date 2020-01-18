MAUMEE, Ohio — Students in the 4th and 5th grade at Wayne Trail elementary threw on their hairnets and gloves to help starving kids across the globe.

The students, along with some other community organizations packed nearly 125,000 meals.

According to Feed My Starving Children, each MannaPack that was made contained anywhere from six to 12 nutritious servings of food for starving or malnourished children in dozens of countries.

"Students get to see the whole encompassing effect that when you come together for a good cause with teamwork that it makes a huge impact. That's why it's important for students," said Wayne Trail Principal, Dr. Nick Neiderhouse.

Groups were made up of students who would help with expiration dates, making packs, refilling ingredients or packing boxes.

Each pouch has four ingredients; Rice, soy, vegetables and vitamins. All the packs need are a scoop of each.

Aside from making the meals, Principal Neiderhouse said teachers have created lessons in geography, nutrition and culture to tie into the event.

He said by doing this service project, his students are able to look outside themselves to see where they can make an impact.

"It makes me feel happy that we are doing something for other people that are in need," said 5th grader, Keaton McCullough.

"It makes me feel good too that we're helping other people that really, really need it," said 5th grader, Tyler Hardwick.

Community volunteers will continue to pack through the weekend. Once that's finished all of the packs will get sent to Chicago. From Chicago they will determine which of 70 nations the packs will get set to.