Local snow removal company preps for first snow storm of season

Holcomb Enterprises owner Matt Holcomb says COVID-19 has actually increased the need for his snow removal services.

Everyone is getting ready for the first possible snow storm of the season, including those who clear the roads so you can get to work.

Matt Holcomb, who's been running his snow removal company in Port Clinton for 17 years, serves clients across northwest Ohio and up into Michigan. He says they're preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

"We know it's coming," said Holcomb, "and we're just making sure we're prepared. About 95 percent of our stuff is ready to go on sites and my guys have been working non-stop to get everything prepared."

Holcom serves many big clients and distribution centers. He says COVID-19 has actually increased his business and the need for good snow removal.

"They are over capacity," They need every trailer space they possibly can because everyone is staying at home and ordering everything online."

Ohio State Highway Patrol is also prepping for the storm and warning motorists ahead of time.

"The first snowfall or first rainfall or anything that they're not used to," said Swanton Post assistant commander Sergeant Ivan Nunez, "they tend to not prepare for that situation and it catches them by surprise."

Sgt. Nunez says they begin in the fall to tell motorists about the dangers of winter weather when making stops. And, he added, being safe always beats being fast.

"Allow themselves extra time to actually get to their destinations," said Sgt. Nunez. "And to actually pay attention to bridges and overpasses because they do ice over first."

For his part, Holcomb said no matter how much snow we get, he will be ready.