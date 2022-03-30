Local small businesses are fans of National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day

March 29th is National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day. It's a day where community members are meant to appreciate the hard work and dedication to running a business.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — March 29th is National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day. In downtown Sylvania, most small business owners hadn't heard of the day. But, they said the message behind the day is very much appreciated.

Main Street in downtown Sylvania has never been about the major hustle and bustle of a big-city downtown, but shoppers like Shawn Larsen said they like it that way.

"You park right out front, you walk right in. get what you need. and you're down to the next errand or run we do every day," Larsen said.

Larsen, a small business owner himself in Toledo at Larsen Flooring Services, enjoyed working with his friend Mike at Hip to the Groove Boutiques.

The boutique is a music collector's paradise, explained co-owner Lori Colenzo.

"People genuinely enjoy it. They'll see something and 'Oh I should have kept my stuff. Do you remember when this was in? This was in? So they have fun'," Colenzo said.

She opened the business with her best friend Wendy Gericke during the pandemic and August will make 2 years in downtown Sylvania. Colenzo said their mom-and-pop-like business is meant to bring back memories.

"[Our store is] Boho, throwback, 70s," Colenzo explained.

The shop also highlights local artists and artwork of all kinds. So, it's a showcase of local items in their local business.

It's honesty and that neighbor-like feel is what brings people back to mom-and-pop shops like Beautiful Blooms by Jen says owner Jen Linehan.

"You're telling us your shopping for your anniversary and we're gonna help you pick out that perfect gift for your wife. We're not like, 'Eh, well good luck' ," Linehan said.

Beautiful Blooms sells fresh and plastic flowers and a whole bunch of knick-knacks. Linehan noted that her flower gift shop actually sets her business, and other small businesses like it, apart.

"Although the big box stores are very convenient, we deliver," Linehan added.

The use of deliver has more than one meaning.

"Shopping small gives people a sense of home," Colenzo added.

That sense is what keeps people like Larsen coming back. Honoring the hard work of keeping small businesses open, alive, and well.