TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas is now less than a week away, and you may be feeling the financial stress, of completing that holiday shopping list.

On Tuesday, WTOL talked to several shoppers at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

While some said they have a budget, others said they don't mind spending during this time of year.

"A lot of pressure you know to get people what they want," said Maria Williamson who was visiting Santa with her family.

But when does it become too much on your pocket?

A newly released 2019 Lending Tree study, found 61% of Americans are dreading the holidays due to spending.

"$1,000 just about . Up there. Big family," said Jonathan Sauciur who doesn't mind getting everyone a gift this year.

The study also found a typical shopper will spend an average of $602.65 on winter holiday gifts this year.

"I try not to go over board that bad but I bet if you ask my husband, he probably would say that we spend that much," said Audrey Saba, a mother of two from West Toledo.

"You do get in debt and it takes a while to pay off. So you end up paying sometimes double, triple what you own. Instead of spending 600 you get 1,200 dollars if not more because of interest. And that takes a while and that brings even more stress after the holidays," added Williamson.

Which would include the 1 in 3 people who the study found are losing sleeping worrying about how they'll pay for the winter holidays.

Some shoppers gave their advice.

"My advice would be save. Christmas is the same time every year. We know this. And don't think you need to buy a lot of gifts. Because spending time with your family is really what's important," said Saba.

"In past years I hadn't planned ahead. And the stress of spending so much money all at once is definitely something that is overwhelming. So the more rush, the more overboard I would go. So I just think ahead of time what I'm gonna get for everybody," added Kara Henck, a mother from Liberty Center.

"It's worth it just to see the smile on someone's face. To me it's worth it," said Sauciur.

