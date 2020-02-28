TOLEDO, Ohio — The folks at Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) are helping you add a new member to your family by adopting a local shelter dog.

Adoption fees will only be $5 plus a license in honor of the leap year.

The shelter is currently full of adorable adoptable pups, so this special is happening at the perfect time.

"Our kennel is full. There is no slow time of year for us, to be quite honest. Right now, we've had way more dogs than we've had in the past — really amazing adoptable dogs — and this is just a great way to have the public come in and meet them," said LC4 community outreach coordinator Cassie Bloomfield said.

The special is one day only and the shelter will have over 60 dogs up for adoption.

If you are planning on stopping by, a large crowd is expected.

"When we have adoption specials, especially like this one, with such a low adoption fee... we imagine it's going to be like Black Friday, that's what we're looking for. We are going to have a lot of staff and volunteers and everyone here is on board," Bloomfield said.

LC4 is located on 410 S. Erie St. in Toledo. The hours for the special are 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

