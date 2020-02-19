TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — The Boy Scouts of America's announcement of chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday made waves across the country, including in the Toledo area. It comes after hundreds of lawsuits alleging past sexual abuse plagued the organization's finances.

The bankruptcy allows the organization to set up a trust to provide fair compensation to victims.

Local chapters like Erie Shores Council will not be affected but will be able to contribute to that trust, while also continuing all of its programs that go toward helping area youth.

"It outrages us that someone would take advantage of a child in our program," Erie Shores scout executive Ed Caldwell said.

He said their council, which covers chapters in Lucas, Wood, Sandusky and Ottawa counties, condemns the actions of the past that are the basis for a flurry of lawsuits that led the national organization to file for bankruptcy.

Caldwell believes the creation of a trust isn't just a smart move, but the right move.

"We care about victims, we want to make sure that they get the counseling or the help that they need," he said. "So, having the trust will allow the organization to provide those kinds of services."

Erie Shores is operating as normal with its programming. Longtime members and leaders stress the Boy Scouts teach timeless life lessons and are more relevant in today's world than ever before.

"Scouts was one of the most fantastic experiences of my life," longtime volunteer and scout board member Dan Anderson said. "So, that fundamental goodness is what makes this program valuable for people today and for a long time."

Caldwell added that recent changes like allowing girls to join has only strengthened the organization.

