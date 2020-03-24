TOLEDO, Ohio — Staying at home has been a big change for everyone; especially for parents now educating their children from home.

Teachers took to the streets on Monday to show that even though schools have moved to distancing learning, they can still interact with their students.

Beverly Elementary School teachers held a parade Monday afternoon after getting multiple messages from families about kids missing their teachers.

With one teacher per vehicle, over 30 cars drove through neighborhoods beeping at waving at the families outside.

"The Beverly community is incredible. The Beverly staff is awesome, so I wasn't surprised at all at the turnout because this is how we roll in south Toledo, we're all about family," Beverly Elementary School assistant principal, Christine Coleman said.

Staff at Beverly decided a car parade was the perfect way to see their students while still continuing to practice social distancing.

Coleman said she was happy to see those students outside with signs and that it was a special moment to see them one last time before they're together again in the classroom.

