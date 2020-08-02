TOLEDO, Ohio — School lunches have changed over the years, with students having to take three out of the five nutritional components that are on the food pyramid

Those five are a meat or meat alternative, whole grains, a fruit, vegetable and milk.

It's something our local schools are required to do per U.D.S.A. guidelines as a food service department.

Director of Food Service at Springfield Local Schools, Jamie Filipiak, said her cafeteria staff works hard to have meals all kids like while also following requirements.

"My cafeteria staff is amazing, they always put these children first, 100 percent. When they do come in, we still have to follow all the guidelines with the state to as far as the health department to make sure that we are clean and doing everything that a restaurant also has to do," said Food Service Director for Springfield Local Schools, Jamie Filipiak.

Dorr Elementary is one of the schools that's never received a violation and their kitchen staff works hard to continue their track record.

Mary Simpson, the kitchen manager, has been working in the school district since the 90's.

She said the job is like running a restaurant for little kids where her staff knows each kid and has a bond with them.

"I just live my life here the way I did at home with my own and I would hope that I would just covey that to these kids like they would be my own and that's I think our goal. That's what we try to do is treat them like they're our own kids, love them like they're our own and take care of them like they're our own kids," said Dorr Elementary Kitchen Manager, Mary Simpson.

She said it's her job to not only provide meals for the kids, but keep the entire kitchen and lunchroom running smoothly, which can sometimes be hard with younger kids.

The staff works to keep the kids interested and willing to try new things as well by serving lunch in a low-light setting and having impromptu dance parties.

All of this done to make sure that the health and safety of these kids are top quality.

