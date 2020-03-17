NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Many districts across our area, like Swanton Local Schools and Northwood Local Schools, are doing their part to make sure they keep their students fed.

On Tuesday, Northwood began its daily food drop-off instead of having pick-up locations within their district.

"So we are using four bus routes. Luckily, we are a small enough district to make it work. Our buses will be going to all of our normal bus routes. If a student can come down to pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the following day, we'll have those items available for them," Northwood Local Schools Superintendent, Jason Kozina said.

According to Kozina, this closure came up quickly, and he knew parents could be facing issues. Using the bus routes to deliver food is a way to help ease those burdens.

Northwood's food service director, Emilia Bires, said she started making plans to deliver meals when she first heard about COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

"So, I started ordering some food. I started ordering some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and juice; trying to think ahead of the game. I just know it's a need for our district and I wanted to make sure that we'll be able to offer them breakfast and lunch everyday," Bires said.

During this time, Northwood students are also able to pick up and turn in school work when the buses come through their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Swanton Local Schools started providing meals on Monday.

The district has four local stops where a school bus is parked, filled with meals for the community to pick up.

"We tried to base it on... look at our internal numbers of student who are already on free and reduced lunch so we can identify locations where we know that there's a concentration of kids that live in those areas," Swanton Local Schools Superintendent, Chris Lake said.

You can find a meal in the district at the Swanton Public Library parking lot, the mailboxes of Arrowhead Lake, the Mail Pouch Saloon parking lot and the Paigelynn Place neighborhood.

Buses will be at each place from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. everyday. Anyone under the age of 18 can grab a meal, they do not have to be a student.

RELATED: Findlay City Schools begins handing out free daily meals

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

RELATED: Community partners working together to get meals to schoolchildren