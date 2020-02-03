ATLANTA — Two members of Dave's Running Shop's racing teams completed the 2020 USA Olympic Trials Marathon in Atlanta over the weekend.

Evan Gaynor, 31, from Delta finished 72nd overall in the field of 175 male marathoners with an unofficial time of 2:21:46, and Mackenzie Chojnacky, 27, from Maumee, finished 277th out of 390 female marathoners with an unofficial time of 2:52:34.

This is the second time Gaynor has qualified for and ran the Olympic Trials Marathon, and Chojnacky's first. Both athlete's qualified at the 2019 Grandma's Marathon, where each set personal best times in the marathon distance to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Gaynor qualified with a finish time of 2:17:29, and Chojnacky's qualifying time was 2:42:34.

"This marathon course was an extremely challenging one, with a lot of elevation change and strong wind gusts," said James Mason, Owner, Dave's Running Shop. "We're extremely proud of both runners for what they were able to accomplish and look forward to welcoming them back home soon."

The top three male and top three female finishers at this event will represent the USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Olympic Trials Marathon results can be viewed here.