FINDLAY, Ohio — The Red Cross North Central Ohio is stepping out to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The executive director, Todd James, arrived in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday.

James said many of the people there have evacuated or have already boarded up their homes and got prepared to face this storm. His focus, while in Charleston, is to provide evacuation shelters for people and ride out the storm.

The need for long-term shelters that could eventually be provided by the Red Cross is pending how bad the storm will hit that area. If there is such a need, this will also be part of James' job.

This is James' fifth hurricane deployment, which makes him prepared for the mission. But at the same time, he said no natural disaster is the same and described what the area looked like.

"It's raining, cloudy. The community has been preparing for a couple of days, getting ready for this storm. I'm at the airport right now, we just landed a little while ago. We are one of the last flight's that will be coming in. The airport is shutting down here, they're hoping to re-open Friday morning if conditions allow," he said.

If you want to help out the Red Cross, they have a disaster relief fund you can donate to. They are also encouraging you to donate blood if you are able, as that helps them be prepared in case the need arises.

