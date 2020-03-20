OHIO, USA — Nurses, doctors and hospital workers in northwest Ohio are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And as if putting themselves at risk every day isn't enough, they are limited in supplies to protect themselves

"Conservation of personal protective equipment is something for us that's top agenda right now," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, an ER Physician at ProMedica.

When Lisa Spalding, owner of The Quilt Foundry in Maumee, heard local hospitals were running short, she knew her team could help.

"I have an email list of about 1,500 quilters who would love to have something to do. One phone call yesterday and now I have over 200 people signed up to make face masks," said Spalding.

Lisa estimates they will be making around 5,000 masks, so long as volunteers keep expressing interest. Nurses have reached out to the team, praising their work.

"There are very comprised people out there, and I want to make sure everyone is safe" said Spalding.

The Quilt Foundry is taking open volunteers who can sew.

To sign up, click here or call 419 - 893 - 5703.

