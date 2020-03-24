PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A local printing shop is trying to make the best of the COVID-19 pandemic for high school seniors.

PJ Print Plus in Perrysburg created a t-shirt for seniors in light of the health crisis that has phrases like "I graduated during a pandemic" and "I understand that the celebrations will have to wait and I'm ok with that."

Owner Paul Waldo is giving the shirts away for free and encouraging people to donate food or supplies to Moms Mobile Mission.

"These guys were just getting left behind on that, so I wanted to do something positive for the community that lifts spirits, maybe distracts you from the craziness going on right now," he said. "And so that's why we did the senior shirt. They're being sold in South Carolina, I'm shipping to Kentucky, Youngstown. They're all over the place right now."

If you want a shirt, call the shop at 419-873-5775 or send a self addressed stamped padded envelope to 12198 Jefferson Street, Perrysburg, Ohio and they will ship the shirt out for free.

The shop is also giving a funny t-shirt poking fun at the toilet paper shortage and that is available for free also.

