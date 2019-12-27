TOLEDO, Ohio — "For one night Toledo will be the epicenter of the political universe," said Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party, Mark Wagoner.

That night is Thursday, January 9. It's the first of the President's re-election campaign in the new year and both political parties have already started preparing for the visit.

"We're working very closely with the Trump campaign, I've had a couple of calls just today. They've asked us to provide volunteers, which we're doing. They will be a variety of other tasks we'll be asked to do," said Wagoner.

The Lucas County Democratic Party leaders have not completely finalized what they are doing, just yet.

"We're still trying to figure out what the positive thing to do is. I mean we want to make sure that our security forces are safe. We don't want to cause anything for our police and fire that are already going to be stressed with the visit coming in," said Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, Kurt Young.

Young said they are holding the city and campaign accountable.

"First of all, we're trying to urge our city leaders to actually ask for the money upfront for the security arrangements. The President's held dozens of rallies around the country, owes millions of dollars of unpaid debt for his security on these. And he's got $83 million cash on hand, pay your bills Mr. President," said the Democratic Chairman.

Lucas County Republican Party chair, Mark Wagoner, says two people from the Trump campaign are already in Toledo and working to get everything finalized.

He also said campaign officials have told him they're expecting anywhere from 20,000-25,000 people to show up for the rally.

"There's a wide breadth of support for the president and I think we'll see that in Toledo when we have the big crowds arrive," said the Republican Chairman.

Both parties are asking the community to watch their social media pages for updates on what they will be doing in the area for the day of the rally.

