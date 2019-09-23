ABACO, The Bahamas — A Toledo nonprofit led by local physician are in the Bahamas providing help for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The group named The Special Commission on Relief and Education is the humanitarian, nonprofit arm of the Filipino Association of Toledo.

Dr. Richard Paat, the group's chairman of medical missions, said he has been busy helping Haitian workers who reside in the country without legal authorization.

"We were able to get transportation into Abaco, Bahamas. Was probably one of the worst disasters Dr. Pat has seen in the last 20 years. Usually, there's some semblance of infrastructure. A church, a school that we can plug into and place where we can have shelter and work from and work out from. In this case, there is very little infrastructure left," the group's logistics coordinator Byron Wynn said.

Byron Wynn

The team's members in the Bahamas include eight medical professionals and one translator.

The group has performed 85 medical missions around the world and has brought 13 disaster medical relief teams to several places.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Solidarity grows for striking GM workers

Trump talks jobs, economy in Ohio

Wood County Sheriff warns Wayne residents to lock their cars

.