TOLEDO, Ohio — Mickinzie Brown is a student at the University of Toledo and in her free time, she operates a small photography business.

And now, Brown has decided to take her time and skills and offer photo shoots to graduating high school seniors for free.

She's decided to do this so they remember some of the things they may be missing out on because of the coronavirus.

As a Whitmer High School graduate, Brown said prom and graduation were some of her favorite memories and even during a pandemic, she wants current seniors to be able to look back on those events, whether they happen or not.

"You can't help what's going on. For seniors to have to pay to get their pictures done for something they already have to miss out on. I'm just trying to help out and do my part and give the seniors as much memories of their senior year that they can get," Brown said.

She said she understands that actual proms and graduations may not happen, but if they want to still dress up and take pictures, she will to capture it.

Brown added that she'd also like to take some lighthearted, social-distancing themed pictures with the seniors too.

The offer is open to any 2020 graduating high school senior in northwest Ohio area.

Social distancing will be practiced, she said, to make sure she and the person she is taking pictures of stays safe if pictures are done during the stay-at-home order.

You can contact Mickenzie on her Facebook page.

