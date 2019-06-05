TOLEDO, Ohio — A service project organized by junior Zach Burns, a member of the Academy's National Honor Society, made Sunday at the Toledo Technology Academy a very special day.

Every year, members of the academy's society must develop their own service project. But what Burns did was large, ambitious and had students talking.

He organized a carnival at the Toledo Technology Academy in order to raise money for wounded veterans.

"It's pretty cool. Nice to have everybody come out here and help the Wounded Warriors," Burns said.

The carnival featured games, prizes and raffles. All the money raised is being donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The organization offers a wide range of benefits to assist military veterans in need such as help in dealing with combat stress or paying bills.

Burns, who has a 4.23 GPA, is very patriotic. "Just because of the great things they do. Very inspired by the service men and women. I love all the military. I admire them," he said.

Another part of Burns' inspiration is his brother Joseph who is in the Army. After graduation from the academy Burns plans to join the military as well.

"I feel I have something I've always wanted to do. Give back to the freedom that's given to me. I feel it's my duty," he said.

On this say on, he helps the heroes in whose footsteps he plans to follow.