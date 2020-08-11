Local parties react to Joe Biden victory

Local Democrats are excited about the win, while Republicans are standing by the President for now.

OHIO, USA — The news of Joe Biden's victory rippled across northwest Ohio on Saturday as news organizations projected a win for the former vice president. WTOL 11 checked in with some local political party leaders about how they are taking the news.

It's been a tale of two reactions to the news of the next president.

"On a beautiful November day outside and a beautiful day to hear that our country is going to have a new start," said Wood County Democratic Party chair Mike Zickar.

"At this point there is no president-elect," Ottawa County Republican Party chairwoman Jill Stinebaugh said, "and it's really too early to be calling the election."

Zickar believes this is a fresh start for the country.

"President-elect Biden is going to have that positive unifying tone that he ran throughout the campaign," said Zickar, "really to try and bring the government and people back together."

Stinebaugh stressed her county party is firmly behind President Trump, while final votes are tallied.

"He has a legal right to be investigating this," she said. "They did it in 2000 with Al Gore. I think that took 37 days."

Some voters we spoke to say Biden can heal the nation.

"I think he's the president that can bring us together," said Toledo voter Lisa Canales-Smith, "his heart seems to be in the right place, and he wants unity. You know when they say United States of America, it's united."

Other voters are still hopeful for President Trump and say the next four years needs true leadership.

"I think anyone that is in a leadership position and is often looked at as someone who can help lead the way, it's really important," said Toledo voter Diana Kleman.

Both sides agree once the dust settles, the new president must be accepted.

"This is an important psychological moment when we accept that it is President-elect Joe Biden," said Zickar.