MAUMEE, Ohio — 5-year-old Wyland Hawk always has a smile on his face, despite the frightening year that he and his family just went through. He was diagnosed with T cell Lymphoma a month after he turned four years old. The diagnosis came as a shock to his family

"They found a mass in his chest between his heart and his windpipe and it was inoperable so we basically went to the University of Michigan and have been going with chemo," said Wyland's father, Robert Hawk.

There's an army of supporters for 5-year-old Wyland, however. They've never met him but they've been working hard to show Wyland some extra love. This army is part of "Operation Surprise Attack." It's a local organization that sends cards to kids who are chronically ill or are undergoing treatment.

"We get schools and churches and youth organizations from all over the city to send cards to kids just to encourage them to keep fighting," explained Operation Surprise Attack founder Lisa Fulton.

One of those schools is Mrs. Rager's fourth-grade class at Lake Elementary School. Her entire class has been busy making cards of encouragement and support for Wyland.

"I think when a kid goes ahead and makes a card for another kid, it's just like 'oh man there are peers my age who know what I'm going through and understand what I'm going through'. I think it just takes it to a whole another level," explained Cortney Rager.

People say kids are in their own little world but Mr's Rager's class proves that theory wrong. Her students know how important a little encouragement can be.

When Wyland and his family saw the overwhelming amount of cards made for him, he was thrilled.

"Every day we would walk out to the mailbox and bring in a manila envelope from schools and individuals from all over the United States. And we'd get pretty excited every day because usually he doesn't get mail," explained Wyland's dad.

There is good news about Wyland's diagnosis too. As of the 19th of December, Wyland was officially in remission. He still has two more years of chemo he will have to go through but his family says he's a fighter. It all makes sense because Wyland wants to be a firefighter when he grows up!

