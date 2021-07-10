Carrying on legacy of deceased son, parents' foundation gives away 700 pairs of cleats to young athletes

The Delroy Chance Angel Wings foundation believes one pair of cleats have the ability to change a kid's entire life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All it takes is one. That's the motto of the Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation.

Named after 25-year-old Delroy Chance, a youth football coach who suddenly died in 2018, the foundation's mission is to provide athletic equipment, meals, physicals, and much more to the youth in Northwest Ohio.

On Saturday the foundation gave away more than 700 pairs of cleats, along with shirts and bags at the New Life Center on Bancroft St. in Toledo.

The foundation was founded by Delroy Chance's parents, who says they are continuing where the young coach left off.

"He was a football coach, a mentor to small kids, he loved them. So we picked up the baton as his parents and we want to continue his mission," said Caroline Lewis, Delroy's mother and founder of the organization.

What better way to do that than giving away hundreds of football cleats.

"Even if we try to save one or two kid's life and help them with sports or whatever we can do to help the community. That's what we want to do," said Lewis.

For three years now, Delroy Chance's family has been able to watch eyes light up every time a kid tries on a brand new pair of cleats.

To them, it's a sign from their son that they're doing the right thing.

"Our son, he was always smiling and he was a big guy. I know why he was smiling all the time - because he was helping. When you continue to help, you see the need of the community," said Delroy's father Steven Lewis Sr.

The family says their hope is for this generosity to be passed along, all the way to the end zone.

"It starts and it never ends on the basis of the fact of the matter that we're trying to empower the youth on a positive situation to enhance a positive mindset in every youth of Toledo, Ohio," said Steven Lewis Jr., Delroy's brother.