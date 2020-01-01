BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safe Communities of Wood County provided free rides home for people who went out and had a few drinks on New Year's Eve in order to prevent drunk driving.

"The phone never stops. I think we fielded over 325 calls last night. I don't have a firm count on that, but I know that we did over 300 phone calls," Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Wiechman said.

Of those phone calls, a group of seven drivers took home 134 riders between 11 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. over New Year's celebrations.

"You hope everyone gets home safely and take the opportunity and don't drive drunk. Unfortunately, last night we did have some OVI arrests. People with all these options still choose to get behind the wheel and drink and drive," Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said.

Wiechman said their busiest time was between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m.

The success from New Year's Eve has Safe Communities excited to continue to provide similar services for other holidays throughout the year.

"We're super excited about a couple of new things. We have another opportunity in February to provide rides within Bowling Green to have some safe rides home," Wiechman said.

Safe Communities of Wood County will also continue some of their popular events during 2020, including senior citizens' car fit and distracted driving programs in some schools.

Sgt. Purpura said being the first day of the year, we are in a unique position to help make a difference for the rest of 2020 by not drinking and driving, driving distracted and wearing seatbelts.

