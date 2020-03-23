PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The need for basic necessities has shot up, as many families have to face unemployment challenges due to COVID-19.

Moms Mobile Mission, a Perrsyburg non-profit, is holding a supply drive until Wednesday to support families who are struggling from veterans and senior citizens, to low-income families and single parents.

The group normally helps around 40 to 50 families with food and basic supplies each month, but CEO Tracey Roseman said they're seeing that need grow "quickly."

Three boxes are set up near the entrance to Perrysburg municipal court on West 3rd Street. The group is collecting non-perishables such as cans of food, dried goods, bottled water and also cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.

Roseman said they saw an increase to around 60 families at last week's monthly distribution. Even with the governor's stay in order, she said people are calling her willing to help.

"Lots of people here in Perrysburg, we rally together," she said. "We are all in this together. So I've had people reaching out asking me what do we need, how can they help, so the collection that is happening today through Wednesday will help us tremendously."

The group usually only does one monthly distribution, but they will be increasing that to every other week starting April 2 at the Perrysburg Heights community center. It's open to all Wood County residents in need. You need to bring an ID and a utility bill to prove you're a Wood County resident.

