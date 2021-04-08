Local mom shares her story about the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

Dr. Kathryn Davis got vaccinated while pregnant. Now her son has positive IgG antibodies to COVID, meaning he has a strong level of protection against the virus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local pediatrician is sharing her story about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant. Dr. Kathryn Davis got the Moderna vaccine back in December when she was six months pregnant.

Since then Dr. Davis has given birth to a healthy baby boy, and with the rise of COVID-19 cases among young kids she and her husband decided to get their now four-month-old son tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

They found out because she got vaccinated while pregnant, their son has positive IgG antibodies to COVID, meaning he has a strong level of protection against the virus.

While they are thrilled their son is protected, the results from this test did not surprise Dr. Davis.

"This is really reassuring and wonderful, but it's not unique at all. They are seeing these same findings in multiple studies across the globe," said Dr. Davis.

Leading OBGYN groups are strongly encouraging pregnant women to get the vaccine, not only for their protection, but also for the benefits they could pass off to their baby.