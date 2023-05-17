Toledo medical team departing for Ukraine Friday to provide assistance

This war has already accounted for hundreds of thousands of deaths. The team knows the risks involved with heading to this area and that the mission is dangerous

MAUMEE, Ohio — A group of five area doctors and medical professionals will head to Ukraine on a medical mission Friday.

It's not the first time the team is heading into a war zone, and they say the process to get into the country is complicated.

Dr. Richard Paat and the group at SCORE, a local medical mission team, are gearing up to help hundreds of people in western Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, majorly escalating a conflict that has now accounted for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The SCORE team knows the risks involved and that the mission is dangerous.

"There are air raid sirens that go off," Paat said. "We turn on our apps and the air raid siren apps go off. If there's a basement then we go in the basement. If there's no basement, then we pray."

It's the team's fourth mission in the past year. Each time, they're grateful for the opportunity to help.

"It's actually quite humbling," Paat said. "They've been through so much. They don't know when this war is going to end and what their future holds."

As the war in Ukraine continues, the SCORE team will spend almost a week helping at schools, churches and other buildings that have become makeshift homes.

"The needs are across the family," Dr. Susan Batten, an associate professor at the University of Toledo's College of Nursing, said. "You need diapers for the babies, you need their medications and water. All the supplies you would normally have at home, and they're doing without it."

It's an emotional experience for everyone to provide medical aid and see the resilience of the Ukrainian people. But for one of the local doctors, Ukraine is her home county, so it's a bittersweet experience.

"I get to see the country that I grew up in," Svitlana Zhukivska, a family physician at the UT Medical Center, said. "I see the people and talk the language that I used to talk when I was there. But at the same time, I don't like the circumstances to visit Ukraine."

The days are long and sometimes it's hard to set aside emotions while giving medical care.

But in the end, it's worth it.

"It makes you very thankful for everything you have at home," Batten said. "It really makes you stop and think about the little things in life. And what those little things mean to other people who don't have what we just take for granted."