NEW YORK, USA — One local man is serving the country at America's epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toledoan and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, Damion Booth is working at a Military Sealift Comand hospital ship in New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response.
The hospital ship known as USNS Comfort is currently serving non-COVID-19 patients to allow shore-based hospitals to focus on patients with the virus.
In the photo above you can see Booth sanitizing a surface in the pharmacy aboard the ship.
Thank you to all those who are working the front lines in the world's defense against COVID-19.
We are in this together.
