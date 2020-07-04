NEW YORK, USA — One local man is serving the country at America's epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toledoan and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, Damion Booth is working at a Military Sealift Comand hospital ship in New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response.

The hospital ship known as USNS Comfort is currently serving non-COVID-19 patients to allow shore-based hospitals to focus on patients with the virus.

200406-N-EV253-1027 NEW YORK CITY (April 6, 2020) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Damion Booth sanitizes a surface in the pharmacy aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) while the ship is in New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

In the photo above you can see Booth sanitizing a surface in the pharmacy aboard the ship.

Thank you to all those who are working the front lines in the world's defense against COVID-19.

We are in this together.

