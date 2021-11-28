Local makers say the pandemic has pushed shoppers to seek out small business

Danielle "Jane" Hatfield owns Journals by Jane. She makes custom journals by hand and says unique items like hers can only be found through local creators.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Holiday shopping has been in full swing since Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday, bringing shoppers out locally this weekend.

That momentum continued at the Lucas County Recreation Center for a craft show put on by the Toledo Craftsman Guild held over the entire weekend. Vendors say shoppers are really showing local the love this season.

"The weekend was very good. Very, very good for both days," said Pat Schorling, owner of Crafty Lady.

She is just one of dozens of vendors that enjoyed plenty of business at the event. The Toledo Craftman's Guild event required vendors to have products that were hand or locally made.

Schorling makes custom dish towels, neck pillows, lamps and more, all by hand. She says people have really been generous to small businesses the past year.

"I think that because of the pandemic, I think people were anxious to get out," said Schorling, "as well as buying for Christmas. So I think most of the vendors here did well."

That includes vendors like Danielle Hatfield. She owns Journals by Jane, named after her middle name. Danielle makes leather-bound journals by hand. They can be made out of anything. Her first one was made out of used denim and a cardboard box. She also custom designs them to reflect different themes, like Star Wars. She says it's truly something different.

"When you come and see me, people don't really expect to find that," said Danielle. "And it's really unique and different and I've never encountered this at a craft show before."

Outside-the-box items like Danielle's, are the types of items you'll only find from local creators, she says. And people are starting to appreciate them from in-person events and social media.

"Everyone was prepared to support local artists here," she added, "and they know it means a lot more to us than it does to a bigger company with all these chains."

Target announced it will no longer open on Thanksgiving and stores are switching to longer sales over the holiday season than just Black Friday week. Hatfield says the change helps her business and people.

"Who would've thought we would live through a plague in our lifetime," she added, "so people want to be with their family more."

Whatever the item may be, there's a local vendor that's sure to have it if you look.

The guild is having another craft event on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lourdes University.