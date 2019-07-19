TOLEDO, Ohio — As the excessive heat warning continues, it has become grueling outside for mail carriers.

Some mail trucks don't have air conditioning in them either, just fans blowing outside air.

The carriers understand that being outside is just part of their job, no matter what the weather is.

In one day, they walk over 14 miles in the heat, so it's important for them to find ways to stay cool. Carriers do things like walk in shaded areas, bring a change of clothes, prepare towels with cold water and more.

"We have some supervisors and managers that are out there handing out water. And as a safety intern, our team is also out there providing cold water for the carriers. So, the key is to hydrate, drink plenty of fluids, plenty of water, anything that replaces electrolytes," mail carrier Dennis Sullivan said.

Along with supervisors providing water, there are people in neighborhoods who come up to the mail carriers with cold water during their drop-offs.

The mail carriers are encouraged to do what they need to do in order to stay cool, and if they feel overheated they are told to get inside and cool down.