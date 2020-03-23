LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Local mail carriers need your help, as they continue to work during the coronavirus pandimic.

Along with medical professionals and first responders, mail carriers are also essential personnel.

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 100, local carriers are experiencing shortages in personal protective equipment.

They are asking for donations of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves and masks to be dropped off at local Post Office locations.

Mail carriers are also asking you to sanitize your mail receptacle and maintain social distancing with delivery employees and window clerks.

