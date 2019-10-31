BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It was a scary moment for some kids Wednesday morning when their bus was hit by a Jeep that ran a stop sign, according to police. No children were injured in the crash, but the incident is just one of several.

To combat situations like this, local law enforcement increased their focus on the issue during national school bus safety week, which runs from Oct. 21 through the 25, calling it “Operation Big Bird.”

"I don't care if we're using a drone, a helicopter, or using a deputy on the bus a car out there don't go around the buses," Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.



Operation Big Bird is officially complete. Eight law enforcement agencies monitored more than a thousand bus routes to raise awareness about school bus safety.

In just five days, they issued five citations for drivers passing a stopped bus where kids were getting on and off. Wasylyshyn said while they had special emphasis, it's something they look for all year round.



"We're very strict on this because it's one of the very, very few violations that we don't have to witness,” Wasylyshyn said. “A bus driver can identify a driver and get us that license number and what the driver looks like it says in the Ohio revised code we shall enforce."



As schools get dual-facing cameras for their busses, officers say it gets easier and easier prosecute those who break the law with photo evidence. As they work to ensure safety for kids on the bus, state lawmakers aim to do the same. Republican State Sen. Theresa Gavarone introduced Senate Bill 134 which would stiffen punishment for those who drive past a bus.



"You need to be extra careful and follow every law to make sure those kids are safe,” Gavarone said. "And if you don’t, we need to make sure there are penalties and we need to make sure that we're able to prosecute. This is a safety of our kids, what is more important?"



The bill doubles the fine and has higher license restrictions. It also creates a felony charge for hitting a child. But Gavarone said it was also important to make sure the bill has an appropriation for school bus cameras too. So far, the school bus safety act is still in committee, but it's had three hearings with no opposition.



"I'm encouraged that the people I've been talking to really see the need to protect our kids in this manner and see this as a positive change," Gavarone said.



Gavarone expects a floor vote relatively soon. She’s hopeful drivers will begin to take notice and keep our kids safe as her bill continues.

