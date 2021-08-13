Local landscaping business plagued by break-ins

Jordan Moritz says they moved the business out of Toledo two years ago because of break-ins - but the break-ins still kept happening.

MILLBURY, Ohio — A local landscaping business that's been around for more than 40 years was broken into last month.

It's not the first time Landscape Design by Moritz has put up with this problem.

Located on Lemoyne Road off of I-280 in Lake Township, the owners did not think they'd have to worry about burglaries and break-ins. But last month, it happened twice.

"They came in and they took the catalytic converters off all of the pickup trucks," Jordan Moritz said, "and then the second one, they just broke into the building and started taking equipment."

In total, the business suffered more than $8,000 in damages and losses from the break-ins.

Moritz runs the business along with his dad, who started it 47 years ago. For 13 years they were on Front Street in Toledo, but they got broken into more than 30 times over there. So two years ago, they moved.

"He thought moving out here, close to the highway, we wouldn't have a problem but that's not the case," Jordan said.

The Lake Township police station is less than two miles down the road, and the Moritz family is praising them for helping foil the second break in before the suspects could escape with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The family has added cameras to the building to help prevent this from happening again. And they believe others, even out in rural areas, should do the same.

"Just be precautious, definitely having lights and security helps and just being close as a community," Jordan said.

Jordan and his dad don't think they need to worry anymore, but say it can happen to anyone and it's better to be prepared.