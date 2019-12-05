TOLEDO, Ohio — It was Mother's Day Sunday on the picket line at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and some of the moms were joined for the holiday by their kids.

There were 2,000 nurses, lab technicians and support personnel who walked off the job last Monday.

They've received plenty of support from throughout the community but Sunday got it from their sons and daughters.

"Because I love her and want to support her through everything," said Megan Kelly.

"I love my mother," Megan's brother Andrew added.

There are two main issues in the stalemate: Out of pocket health care costs and on call hours which workers view as a safety issue for them and their patients.

Right now there are replacement workers at St. V's.

Mercy said a competitive offer remains on the table.

"We're actually shocked we've been out here this long. We would like to get back to do our job what we believe has been our call," according to UAW Local 2213's Sue Pratt.

Melissa Kelly is a nurse at St. V's. She fought back tears knowing her three kids were here on this special day.

"Heartwarming. Know that they love me, want to spend time with them whether it's on the picket line or my family at the dinner table," she said.

"My mom has to be out here and I want to be out here supporting her too. Everything she needs to do with her job and the way it's staying right now," added her daughter Hannah.

No new contract negotiations are scheduled.