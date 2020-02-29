OHIO, USA — The Deshler Police Department is grateful their trusty K-9 is going to be okay, after a near death scare two weeks ago. Zeus was almost put down by staff at Ohio State Medical Center, after suffering from bleeding around his heart and multiple seizures

"That evening I was prepared to put him down, and I went in and he raised his head and started whimpering and everyone was kind of shocked at the response," said Cheif Brian Robinson of the Deshler Police Department.

Now, Zeus is walking, eating and is off all IV's. The six-year-old dog has been working for the Deshler Police Department for four years. Because of his limited vision, it's unlikely Zeus will be able to continue doing police work.

Despite having to retire, police officers across the state are supporting the pup. The Ohio Going Blue Facebook page is currently selling T-shirt in his honor. Additionally, Chief Robinson says new toys and other gifts for Zeus arrive at the department every day.

"The outpouring of help from everybody is amazing. I never thought we'd get a response like this. We've got boxes in the office from all across the US where people are sending toys and snacks," said Chief Robinson.

Chief Robinson hopes Zeus will be back home sometime next week.

