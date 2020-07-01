Iranian native living in Toledo gives insight on conflict in Iran

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former University of Toledo student Amin Valian is an Iran native who has struggled to become an American-Iranian.

He said he's concerned for his family following a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

"The first feeling that I had was I was worried about my family. My parents, my brother and my friends and relatives back in Iran because I knew it wasn't just an ordinary assassination. It was a person that meant a lot to the government and to the Muslim people I would say," said Valian.

Valian says it's troubling to think his brother might have to be drafted if the conflict continues and if it leads to war.

He also said it's not the people who should be punished for their government who he has had previous experience with.

"In 2009, I was in Tehran. I got arrested for participating in a protest against government. I was sentenced to death after that. But I was in prison for like eight months. After that, the sentence changed to 42 months in prison," Valian said.

Valian was able to be released from prison after about being incarcerated from eight to nine months because of some connections his family had.

He then moved to Turkey before coming to the U.S. for a better life. Since that time, he has stayed in contact with his family and friends back home.

He said that despite the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, he believes the assassination was the wrong move, and the people of Iran still don't want war.

"In my opinion, most of the people are trying to defend their country cause they felt that the U.S. has attacked their country by assassinating one of their officials. But there are some people that they think that Soleimani was a terrorist and the U.S. did the right thing," he said.