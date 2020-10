Historian, Dustin McLochlin with the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum is expected to discuss the election if 1876.

FREMONT, Ohio — You may see a familiar face on national television this weekend.

"CBS Sunday Morning" will air Mo Rocca's interview with historian, Dustin McLochlin with the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum.

The museum's executive director Christina Weininger was interviewed as well.

The segment will feature the election of 1876.