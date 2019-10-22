BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Life does not always go exactly the way we planned and that's what area high school students learned Tuesday.

Finances 101 is an opportunity for students to learn about life from the perspective of an adult. The lessons included how to create a budget, pay bills and taxes, write checks and handle unexpected expenses.

"I think one of the things that we need to do as educators and as a community is to educate our population on finances. It makes a difference on everything," BGSU Education professor DJ Kern-Blystone said.

The goal is that what they learned will set them up for success in the future. Luckily for them, they go through this process in a low-stress environment.

"What it taught me is that I need to make more reasonable choices when it comes to things that are trivial, like internet and clothing, and focus on things that I need like hygiene products and food," Delta High School sophomore Reily Underwood said.

The students learned skills they haven't had to think about much before and are they said they are glad they had this opportunity.

"I like knowing what my expenses are before it hits me and saving for those emergencies that you know are going to pop up and you don't know what they are, but you have to be sure you've planned for them," Delta High School sophomore Jessica Galliers said.

The teachers said they hope their students are able to apply these lessons to their lives when the time comes.

But the lessons aren't just for high school students either; financing is something that everyone can learn from.

"There are so many resources out there. All have information, all have people who are willing to help adults manage their money, it's critical to their quality of life and those around them," BGSU Professor Kern-Blystone said.

