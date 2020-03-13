BEDFORD, Mich. —

A local high school student is hoping that big changes will be made after sharing a very personal story.

Laurel Stankey, a senior at Bedford High School claims she was sexually assaulted last October by another student who she had to see every day in school.

She said the incident happened on campus.

"I can't bear to look at him without seeing this giant black wall and I was blacking out from fear any time I see him,” Laurel said.

Laurel said she’s traumatized. She would walk the halls of the school in fear of running into her attacker for about four months.

"Every step of the way we informed them you know. We gave them the letter that showed the charges of two counts of criminal sexual assault of the fourth degree which is forced or coercion. And I showed them the letter and they made notes and I said well what happens now and they didn't really know,” explained Laurel’s parents, Phillip and Pam.

They’re appalled at how long their daughter had to relive the attack almost day and it prompted them to show up to the school’s board of education meeting a week ago.

Superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz sent the following statement to WTOL 11:

“While I am unable to share specifics regarding the investigation or outcome due to student privacy laws, I can state that the investigation was thoroughly completed according to building and district protocol. The district has taken appropriate action based on the investigation, meeting both our district and State of Michigan guidelines.”

Shultz also said the school followed the title nine process.

"In recent years, title 9 has been used as the primary legal tool to make sure that schools and universities protect female students from an atmosphere where they can be sexually harassed or raped on campus,” said attorney David Nacht.

However, Laurel and her parents are now asking the school to make changes and take another look at their polices.

"When you have someone in your school charged with sexually assaulting another student. There needs to be a review process to say is this sexual assault, does this person need to be removed from the presence of the victim,” said Pam.

"I would even go further than that. I would suggest that needs to be very clear in place in terms of change of command,” said Phillip.

Shultz talked to the family at the board meeting last week. He will be following up with the family in the near future.

