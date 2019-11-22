TOLEDO, Ohio — Johnothen Munding can usually be seen ringing the bell for Whitmer High School's football team when they score a touchdown, but once the football season ends, the season of giving begins for him.

"It's actually kind of cool. He has always done something for someone else his whole life. This is not his first little adventure, so it's kind of cool," said Johnothen's mother, Jolene Munding.

For the last two years, Johnothen has collected mittens, socks and items to bring to area hospitals in the Detroit and Toledo areas.

He does this in honor of his best friend, Meredith, who passed away three years ago.

"Her hands were always cold, so I thought that would be a good thing to do for her in her honor," the high school senior said.

Since the drive began, Johnothen says he's dropped off nearly 2,000 pairs of gloves and socks to keep people warm.

This is important to him because he knows how cold it is in hospitals. Johnothen is familiar with hospitals because of how often he's been inside them to treat a disorder he has called called glycogen storage disease (GSD).

His mom says after everything he's been through, he still has a big heart.

"When (Meredith) died, we all took a devastating blow. She was a big part of our family and to see him keep her memory alive is probably the best way to honor her. And make us all remember that she was just a beautiful person," Jolene Munding said.

Johnothen says holding this drive makes him happy and it makes easier to cope with his best friend's death.

There are multiple ways to donate. If you see Johnothen around in the community, you can give the gloves and socks to him.

You can also drop them off or mail them to:

Meredith and Johnothen's Hope

5859 Gany Mede Dr.

Toledo OH 43623

