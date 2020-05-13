A disease among children, which has a possible link to coronavirus, is raising concerns among doctors and health officials.

The inflammatory illness known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, resembles Kawasaki's disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Even though there are no confirmed cases of this in Lucas County or northwest Ohio, the health department still wants parents to be aware of this disease.

Most children with the syndrome have either tested positive for coronavirus, or for antibodies to the virus, which suggests they were infected earlier and recovered.

"It could be a combination of symptoms of the child, abdominal pain, diarrhea, red eyes, rash, swollen hands and feet, difficulty breathing so there's a number of possible symptoms out there," said Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

So far 85 cases have been diagnosed in children in the United States, some of which have popped up in Cleveland. The Health commissioner said they need parents to pay attention to these symptoms and call their child's pediatrician if they notice something is wrong.

Since this pandemic started, many people are ignoring serious health issues in themselves and their children because they are afraid to go to a hospital. While it's good to have caution, ignoring a serious problem is not recommended.

"Don't be afraid to contact your doctor, and or go to the hospital if you need to, again call ahead," said Zgodzinski.

