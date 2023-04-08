'They are our future': Local advocates talk violent crime reduction among Toledo youth

Local leaders working to decrease violent crime say it's time to give teens and the community as a whole a chance at upward mobility and the freedom to feel safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is publicizing there has been less violent crime in 2023 than in past years. On Aug. 4 of last year, the city had seen 34 homicides compared to 18 this year. Half of the victims this year are under the age of 18.

While there are fewer homicides so far this year, local community leaders say consistency is key. The city is making progress in reducing violent crime, but there is still work to do.

That's why Rochelle Russell partnered the Breanna Banner Ladybug Society with Community Response Against Youth Violence to host the second annual Stop The Gun Violence Motorcycle Ride and Community Event. She said last year's event was a success and she wanted to keep the momentum going.

"We want to change the way that [community youth] think. Put some things in their path, to try to let them see that they are important. They are needed and they are our future," Russell said.

Since this is the second year for the motorcycle ride, she said they're changing up the focus. Last year's aim was to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. She said this year, the goal is to support those who've lost people, especially youth, to gun violence. Although, this year has fewer homicides in the city, C.R.A.Y.V. board member, Jodie Summers, said she wants the community to have consistency and change along with progress.

"You never know, you know?" Summers said. "I want to say wait until - give it a good year, two, three years."

Summers said this year's event has no big community sponsors. But it's not up to large corporations to fix the city, he said. So local leaders offered up donations for this year's free raffle prizes, like gas cards, and a gift card to Massage Envy. After the motorcycle ride, from Sleepy Hollow Park down to the Fredrick Douglas Center, there will be speakers against gun violence and support for those affected by it.

Russell and Summers said their event is about being in the community and connecting with those around you. Another local activist, Craig Burney, is trying to do just that. He's created his own company, Vintage the Collection Inc., where he hosts the Learning Educating and Dreaming Institute (L.E.A.D.) Vintage Sneaker Master Class, which teaches teens how to customize their own shoes.

"If you wanna get through to somebody, you have to be able to speak their language," Burney said.

Since he's from Florida, Burney kicked off the first sneakers Master Class at his mother's program, I'm a Star, with 50 students. One of those students, Da'Maya Burkey loved how Burney connected with the middle and high school students, and was even impressed with herself.

"I literally learned how to create my shoe without using my phone," Da'Maya said.

In Toledo, nine of the homicide victims were children, and though the number of known suspects is low, several of them are teens.

Burney said one of the best ways to keep kids out of trouble is to give them something positive and constructive to focus on.

"My goal for the vintage sneaker master class is to have an army of students that are teaching each other," Burney said.

"We gotta save our babies. One way or another. If the parents are dropping the ball, we wanna be here to kind of pick them up. Guide them in the right direction to something different," Russell said.

Da'Maya said she definitely was shocked by her fellow students' creations. She was proud to see everyone off of their phones, and creating something by working with one another.

"It was a phenomenal program because they're focusing on something positive that they can make money on in the future," Da'Maya said.

While she doesn't foresee herself becoming a sneaker queen creator. She is proud to have the accomplishment of making her own shoes.

Burney co-founded a charter school, Rise and Shine Academy, back in 2015. It's where the site of his first Toledo Vintage Sneaker Master Class will take place in September. For more information on about Craig Burney, click here.