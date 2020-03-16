OHIO, USA — In response to coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued executive orders that result in many people being displaced from their job or are experiencing shortened hours.

The new limitations have also resulted in high demands on products such as food and toiletries causing store associates to work around the clock to ensure all services and items are available to customers.

That is why major grocery store chains and local markets are looking to hire new employees.

Kroger

Kroger currently has over 40 immediate openings available within 30 miles of northwest Ohio.

Positions range from retail clerk, pharmacy technician, jewlery sales professional, deli clerk, meat cutter and e-commerce clerk.

Anyone interested in applying can do so here.

Walt Churchill's Market

Walt Churchill's Market also announced on Monday that they're searching for candidates to work at both locations.

The positions at the market will be considered seasonal/temporary to help those who have been displaced as a result of the pandemic.

The market said business has grown significantly and are looking for all hands on deck to help current staff members.

All departments are hiring including:

Cashiers

Deli Clerks

Meat Clerks

Bakery Clerks

Produce Clerks

Utility Clerks

Grocery Stock Clerks

Anyone interesting in applying should do so online here.

Meijer

Meijer is another major grocery store chain working to support the needs of communities it serves.

In a Facebook post, the store announced that it will hire additional seasonal team members for each store to meet the demands of business.

Anyone interested in working at Meijer should apply here.

